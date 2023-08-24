Golden Age Artists of Pointe Claire holding art exhibition Oct. 6-7

The Golden Age Artists of Pointe Claire will hold a public art exhibition, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 at the Baie de Valois Nautical Centre, 90 Lakeshore Road in Pointe Claire. The vernissage will take place Friday from 6 to 9 pm, with the exhibit continuing on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.
The artwork presented is for sale and 10 per cent of proceeds are donated to Le Phare – The Lighthouse, a charity that provides free 24/7 pediatric palliative care for children with life threatening illnesses.
The Golden Age Artists of Pointe Claire, founded some 20-plus years ago, currently has about 60 members. The group meets from September to May each Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the Noel Legault Community Centre, 246 Lakeshore Road in Pointe Claire.
The atmosphere is casual and each member brings their own equipment to paint, in the medium of their choice — except oil paints due to some health issues. New members are most welcome and if you want to start, improve your skills, or just communicate with people who share the same interest, drop in any Tuesday starting September 5.
Take a look at the group’s Facebook page (Golden Palette d'Or) featuring members and their artwork.
— A. Bonaparte
