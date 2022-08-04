GOAL Mtl. friendly soccer festival is back at Percival Molson Stadium Aug. 7

On Sunday, August 7, Montreal’s bars, restaurants and local businesses alike will take part in the GOAL Initiatives friendly football festival at the McGill Stadium to offer financial support to three community organizations — Heart Shaped Hands, Black Players for Change, and Soccer Quebec — by way of a festival and EPL viewing party for all ages.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GOAL will host a free English Premier League viewing party for all Sunday’s matches on the Jumbotron. Breakfast sandwiches from the Burgundy Lion, and coffee from Cafe Olimpico will be available to keep fans going throughout the morning as the soccer tournament is set to begin at 11 a.m. featuring 20 teams representing the local hospitality industry and business community.
Those teams include Imadake, BLG Group, Shakepay, Bowhead Pub, Ringleaders, DRW, Passion Soccer, Yamajo FC, Tomahawk Group, Barroco Group, Restaurant Kali, Uni Training, Pigeon Café, Bar George and more.
An additional team made up of Montreal celebrities, athletes and media personalities will take the pitch to play and to hangout with fans. Halfway through the day, players will compete in GOAL’s Top-Bins Challenge skills competition where the winner will take home a cash prize.
GOAL MTL is open to the public and throughout the day, supporters attending the event will get to enjoy food and drinks, activities for adults and kids of all ages, including a tie-dye station, tattoos by Linus, and free haircuts from Maison Privée. Local DJs who will keep the music flowing and a live art installation by Leandro Vergara that will be up for auction.
‘‘We are thrilled to be back at the McGill stadium this year showcasing how soccer has the ability to bring together Montreal’s diverse community like no other sport,” stated Paul Desbaillets, founder of the Goal Initiatives Foundation.
The GOAL Initiatives Foundation is a national CRA charity with the mission to support charitable organizations that are doing good in the community. GOAL promotes mental health and wellness through play, and believes that no matter your age, race, gender, or sexual orientation you should have access to a safe space to play sports.
— A. Bonaparte
