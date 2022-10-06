Get swabbed and potentially save a life

On March 18, 2022, Domenico Agostini’s life changed forever. A week before his 39th birthday, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer. Only 10 per cent of people diagnosed with this cancer are under age 50, and only 2 per cent are under the age of 40.
The father of two young children aged five and seven, Agostini has already gone through countless chemotherapy treatments, and even went through an autologous stem cell transplant — which used his own stem cells to replace those damaged by high-dose chemotherapy — with a second one on the way. Unfortunately, this is not a long-term solution as the sole purpose is to give him time to find a stem cell donor.
There isn’t a cure for this type of cancer so it is crucial to find him a match that will not only prolong, but give him the best quality of life.
This led to Agostini’s cousin, Andrew Pololos, posting a public message on his social media page about the situation. Pololos is a well-known DJ across the city, and this was one of the rare occasions where he posted about something other than music. The video ended up circulating rather quickly, leading to more than 224,000 views and catching the attention of Swab The World, an organization started by cancer survivors whose sole purpose is to help other patients who were once in their shoes. Their mission is “to connect with millions of potential donors and diversify stem cell donor registries around the world.”
Given the large amount of interest on Pololos’ post, an event is taking place this Saturday Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 400 Rue Saint-Jacques, organized in collaboration with Swab The World. It is open to the public and will feature speeches from members of the organization as well as from Pololos and his family.
At the event, you’ll be able to be tested on the spot, a process that takes under a minute as it’s simply wiping a swab in the cheek. Those who want to be tested need to be between the age of 18 and 35.
Pololos told me that he wants to end the misconception of what it means to be a “stem cell donor” as the procedure is very much similar to giving blood.
To learn more about Domenico Agostini’s condition, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.