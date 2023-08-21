Geordie Family Fair a free one-day event for the whole family Aug. 26

Geordie Family Fair will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 am to 4 pm at Square Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier, south of Notre-Dame St. W. in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.
The free one-day event for the whole family, put on by Geordie Theatre, is a day of outdoor summer fun when you can discover and explore what the Montreal community has to offer with live entertainment, food, and educational workshops for all ages.
The day will feature face painting, bouncy castle, giant Connect 4 game, and activities with students from The Study: flying drones with students from the Drone Club, making music shakers, games, science activities, art projects and crafts, bean bag throw, bubbles and chalk, as well as all-day demonstrations and activities from exhibitors.
- RSVP on Facebook
Scheduled events on the Mainstage include:
At 11 am — Author Reading and Talkback:
"Dear Humans: A Letter from the Animals" by Nisha Coleman, illustrated by Shanthony
Duration: 30 minutes
11:30 am — Shima No Taiko:
Japanese drumming with folk dance workshop
Duration: 30 minutes
12 pm — Geordie Theatre School:
Bilingual theatre workshop for all ages
Duration: 45 minutes
12:45 pm — Montreal Steppers:
Step dance performance and workshop
Duration: 30 minutes
1:30 pm — Author Reading and Talkback:
"Bean and Grandma’s Weekend" by Wentanoron Ariana Roundpoint
Duration: 30 minutes
2 pm — Geordie Theatre School:
Bilingual puppetry workshop for all ages
Duration: 45 minutes
3 pm — Geordie Show and Talkback:
"What If" by Katey Hoffman
Duration: 1 hour
And in the Funzone
1 to 3 pm — Balloon animals and magic with Montreal Clown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.