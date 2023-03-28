A snowman named Gary stood strong for a few days on the corner of Boulevard St. Joseph and 36th Avenue, built by Lachine residents Samuel Groth (age 7) and his bother Benjamin Groth (age 10), seen here with their mother Emily Dayane Groth. The photo was taken on Sunday, Mar. 19 — the last day of the winter season. “They made it the day before the first day of spring so Gary the snowman would rise with morning sun of the very first day of spring,” said Emily. “They wanted to make a snowman because the snow was perfect for it, so we left the house to play with the snow. It took about 30 minutes to make it.”
Because of the warm weather, Gary only lasted a couple of days but he did get to enjoy the glorious sun with a waterfront view. “There are not too many places around the world where you can build a snowman by the water in spring,” added Emily, who is originally from Brazil. — Anthony Bonaparte
