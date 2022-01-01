The Montreal Institute for Palliative Care, a branch of the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence, recently announced funding of $33,000 from the Volunteer Support Program of Monsef Derraji, MNA for the Nelligan Riding, to enhance the research, expansion, and development of compassionate communities throughout the West Island of Montreal.
Compassionate communities are a community-based initiative to help people with frailty, chronic and/or life limiting illness to live at home or in the community for as long as possible. They aim to promote and integrate social approaches to living, dying, death and bereavement in the everyday life of individuals and strengthen ties between communities and community programs, families, and health services. This initiative also aims at building capacity and resilience across diverse cultures.
“We are so very grateful for the support of Mr. Derraji, making it possible to expand our compassionate community initiatives that will ultimately benefit our citizens,” stated Dale Weil, executive director to the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence and the Montreal Institute for Palliative Care. “It is truly heartwarming to actively help with people’s wellbeing and give back to the very community that is so supportive to the Residence.”
The Institute and the Residence have several initiatives to this end and can play an important part in helping citizens be well in their homes — and that is just what the funding is facilitating.
“Keeping our seniors, our vulnerable people, weakened by illness and isolated at home for as long as possible is important for the individual, his or her family and for the community as a whole," stated Derraji.
The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence is an independent, non-profit organization that provides services free of charge to patients and their families. The Residence relies on community support and fundraising activities to raise more than $3.8 million each year, which complements our government subsidy. With its 23 beds, the Residence is the largest free-standing palliative care facility in Canada and is recognized as a leader in its field.
— Nelligan riding office of Monsef Derraji
— Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.