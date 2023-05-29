The 12th edition of the Celebrating Families day takes place on Friday, June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A-MA-BAIE Park in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Presented by West Island community organizations in collaboration with the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, a host of free family activities awaits all who attend.
"What a joy to be back this year with the Celebrating families day in Pierrefonds-Roxboro,” stated Philippe Forté, director of the Table de quartier du nord de l'Ouest-de-l'Île de Montréal (TQNOIM). “It is with great excitement that we invite young and people of all ages to take part in the multitude of free activities. It's a great way to celebrate the beginning of the summer in style."
There will be a wide range of activities, including entertainers with the mascot Flick and Pommette the clown; animation with face painting, tom-toms and music; field games such as ball games, pocket races and inflatable games; giant board games such as Snakes and Ladders and Tic-Tac-Toe; table games: bingo, ball games with prizes and giveaways, a BBQ and much more.
TQNOIM is a place where citizens and other community stakeholders work together to envision and realize projects that they hope will improve the quality of life of area residents — Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île-Bizard, Sainte-Geneviève and City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux. TQNOIM also aims to fight against poverty and social exclusion.
Celebrating Families day is organized by TQNOIM, along with the Table de concertation enfance famille jeunesse de l'Ouest-de-l'Île and local community organizations.
A-MA-BAIE Park is located on Gouin Blvd. in front of the Sunnybrook train station.
In case of rain the party is rescheduled to June 9 same time, same place.
— A. Bonaparte
