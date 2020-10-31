This month, four municipal buildings in Saint-Laurent received high-level certification under Recyc-Québec’s ICI on recycle + program. This recognition attests to the concrete efforts by employees in recent years to support healthy waste management at every establishment. Accordingly, Saint-Laurent’s Bibliothèque du Boisé, Centre des loisirs and Sports Complex earned Performance + certification.
This means more than 80% of the waste generated at these facilities was recovered through reuse, recycling, or composting. The Ateliers municipaux (Municipal Workshops) were awarded Elite certification corresponding - the highest distinction – with more than 90% of waste materials recovered. Important to note, the Ateliers municipaux is the only building in its category to be awarded this certification in Quebec.
“For years now, the responsible management of waste materials in Saint-Laurent has been a high-priority issue for our organization,” stated Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent. “Whether inside our municipal buildings or with respect to our collection services for citizens, we are striving to implement proactive measures that foster reduction at the source, reuse, and recovery. It is important to keep in mind the importance of awareness and education. I would therefore like to applaud the involvement and collective commitment of all employees who are behind this success.”
- Recovery rate for each building
- Bibliothèque du Boisé: 82.59%
- Centre des loisirs: 82.85%
- Saint-Laurent Sports Complex: 84.57%
- Ateliers municipaux: 90.14%
— Borough of Saint-Laurent
— AB
