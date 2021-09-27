Father diagnosed with incurable blood cancer pushes for more research at 13th Annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March Oct 3.

On Sunday, October 3, at 10 am, Barry Palynchuk, his daughter Kristen, and their families will be lacing up to raise awareness and critical research funds at the 13th annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March, taking place, in person, at John Abbott College.
Myeloma is the second most common form of blood cancer. Every day, nine new Canadians are diagnosed with myeloma. Despite its growing prevalence, it remains largely unknown.
In the fall of 2019, Barry, an active engineer, began experiencing severe and unusual pain in his right leg. Concerned, he visited a physiotherapist, but the pain persisted and quickly worsened. It was so bad that during a visit with his daughter Kristen, Barry was in such intense pain that she called an ambulance to take her father to the hospital.
Barry immediately underwent a series of tests, including an MRI. Within a few days, Barry was shocked to learn his diagnosis: multiple myeloma, also referred to as myeloma, a little known and incurable blood cancer. He was 68 years old.
The myeloma diagnosis caught Barry and his entire family completely off-guard.
"We thought he had pulled a muscle or had exercised too much. My father has always been active. He loves biking and being outdoors,” says Kristen. "But I knew something was wrong when I saw how much pain he was in that day. I thought to myself, ‘This can’t be normal.’”
Until then, Kristen, a 36-year-old mother of two, had never heard of multiple myeloma.
Shortly after his diagnosis, Barry was admitted to the hospital, where over a three-month period he underwent emergency femur surgery and physiotherapy, along with extensive chemotherapy. The stay and treatment were challenging and while his body responded well, doctors already began discussing the next course of action. When they landed on the decision to go forward with a stem cell transplant, Kristen remembers the anxiety she and her family felt about her father having the procedure.
Barry underwent the stem cell transplant in the summer of 2020. Thankfully, he is in remission and feeling much better. Since the procedure, Barry has been on maintenance therapy and has been able to resume his favorite hobbies. "It’s great to see my father active again. He started biking and is even working part-time. We're really fortunate, because not all patients are so lucky," acknowledges Kristen.
"In general, it's hard not knowing what's going on, and worrying. I know how heartbreaking it can be. That’s why I want to help others who are going through something similar,” says Kristen. “Getting involved with Myeloma Canada and the Montreal Myeloma Canada Support Network was a natural step for me. Patients, caregivers, and loved-ones attend monthly meetings to talk through the challenges of the disease and how we can help each other through the hard times.”
Barry, Kristen, and their families will be lacing up to raise awareness and critical research funds at the 13th annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March, taking place, in person, on October 3rd at 10 a.m., at John Abbott College. In addition to participating, Kristen is also the Montreal March’s spokesperson. The financial objective for the Montreal 5 km walk/run is set at $50,000.
“As we continue to raise awareness of myeloma, we are getting closer to reaching a cure than ever before,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “Now is an exciting and encouraging time in myeloma research. There are many new clinical advances being made to help improve the quality and length of life of those living with this disease. That’s why it is crucial that we continue to raise funds for research, so that sooner than later, a cure for myeloma will be found.”
New breakthrough myeloma treatments are having a positive impact on the lives of those living with this disease. But, according to Dr Richard LeBlanc, Hematologist and Medical Oncologist at l'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, and Myeloma Canada Chair on multiple myeloma at l’Université de Montréal, more needs to be done. “While it’s encouraging to be able to tell patients that there has been an increase in life expectancy in recent years, it’s still not nearly long enough for those living with myeloma and their families. I strongly believe the new drugs coming down the pipeline will give myeloma patients even more time and a better quality of life. That’s why investing in research today is so vital.”
The Multiple Myeloma March, Myeloma Canada’s annual flagship fundraiser, is now in its 13th year with a national fundraising goal set at $600,000. Funds raised by the March will support Myeloma Canada’s Priority Setting Partnership (PSP), a unique initiative that uses community input to identify and define future investments in myeloma research, as well as the Canadian Myeloma Research Group (CMRG) to help further Canadian research, clinical trials and the National Myeloma Database. All investments go toward improving the lives of those living with myeloma, advocating for access to new drug therapies, and keeping the needle moving forward toward finding a cure.
The Montreal Myeloma March is one of 32 communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s nation-wide event. For Canadians not located near a live March or who wish to participate on their own, there is also a virtual March option. All in-person events will be in full compliance with COVID-19 health and safety measures.
Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, nine Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.
— Myeloma Canada
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.