Espace pour la vie’s Nature Brigade at the Benny Library in CDN June 22

Since early June, Espace pour la vie’s Nature Brigade has been making stops throughout the Island of Montréal and the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), offering free presentations in public spaces. Botany, astronomy, entomology, ecology and the environment are just some of the subjects covered by the presentation teams representing Espace pour la vie’s ﬁve museums. The aim is to invite members of the public to explore biodiversity in their own neighbourhoods.
The Nature Brigade will be at the Benny Library, 6400 Av de Monkland on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On tour all year!
The Nature Brigade will now be touring year-round (not only in summer) throughout Montréal Island and the CCM in indoor and outdoor public places. The main purpose of these interactions is to give the public the chance to learn more about the Montréal archipelago, its history, ﬂora, fauna and urban tree canopy.
“By meeting with the public in their own neighbourhoods, particularly those in disadvantaged areas, we’re trying to expose more people to the rich content of our museums, through interesting and entertaining presentations by our teams,” stated Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie. “Coming to meet the public where they live also helps us to become more aware of the obstacles that people face in taking action to protect nature. Together, we can work on speciﬁc solutions to help develop individual initiatives, for the beneﬁt of all.”
“Under the guidance of our team of mediators, members of the public are invited to pay closer attention to their natural surroundings,” added director of the Biosphère and project leader at Espace pour la vie. “We encourage everyone to take action to protect biodiversity and the environment and to live in harmony with the precious natural world all around us,” says Isabelle St-Germain.È
The Nature Brigade: a great opportunity to reconnect with nature in places that are also espaces pour la vie!
— espaces pour la vie
— AB
