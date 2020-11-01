English in Québec is not dying, it’s mortally wounded: Office Québécois de la langue anglaise

The Office Québécois de la langue anglaise (OQDLLA) announced in an October 30 release that it is launching services to help Québécois businesses with their English communications.
The OQDLLA is a network of professional English writers and translators with decades of experience serving a wide variety of large and small clients in the Quebec market. They assure their clients’ English is not only grammatically perfect but delivers an impactful message that achieves intended objectives.
“We want to help those businesses who wish to reach English customers with communications that are not only one-hundred-percent correct, but make a positive impact on their branding and messaging,” says George Zikos, OQDLLA founder. “We’ve seen too many poorly written English texts out there and wonder why any business would be so willfully negligent or whether they just don’t care.”
With recent news of the Québec government’s Office Québécois de la langue française prosecuting businesses that are struggling during the pandemic, the OQDLLA aims to support companies dealing with language inspectors while trying to stay afloat. The team of writers and translators is thoroughly informed about the language laws and can provide clients with expert advice about their English communications.
Zikos explains, “The reasons for launching this site are also personal because I’ve seen firsthand the stress that inspectors can bring to owners of mom and pop businesses. After seeing the news stories about Italia Patisserie and Kitchen 73, I had an idea of how I could help. While the granita incident may be an honest mistake or lack of knowledge on the language inspector’s side, it is further proof that every time an inspector walks into a small business, even if everything is done correctly, there’s a real cause for stress.”
In addition to helping improve the quality of English marketing communications in Québec, the OQDLLA’s mission is to help increase exports of Québec’s unique and innovative products and services to hundreds of millions of English speakers outside the province.
“There are many Québec products and services we believe offer consumers everywhere a unique experience – from food to film and music to technology. In B2B, it becomes absolutely critical. If I’m outside Québec looking for engineering or technological expertise for example, how much confidence will I have in their work if their communications are sloppy and poorly written. The English-speaking market outside of Québec offers a huge opportunity for us,” Zikos remarks.
The OQDLLA launched its website and social media campaign to introduce its services to Québec businesses across the province.
