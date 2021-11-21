Elves Filling Shelves looking for community help

“My family is running this non-profit organization on our own, and it got a whole lot bigger than I expected!” said Pierrefonds’ Kristy Westlake. What started as a small endeavour to bring smiles to a few faces and teach her sons a lesson in giving around the holidays has turned into a much larger project than she anticipated.
A few years ago, as Westlake’s children (and their grandparents) got swept up in the magic and gifts of Christmas, she and her husband wanted their sons to learn more about the true spirit of the holidays. So, they let their young boys choose a fun way to give back. “On Christmas Eve, we candy cane bombed the Children’s Hospital parking lot,” she said, meaning they drove to the hospital and placed candy canes on every single car there. “The next year we did something for the firefighters and police officers – we made cookies together, boxed them up, and delivered them to local police and fire stations. And as they got older it continued. One year we were watching Annie and the kids were devastated to think of children who were orphans and had nothing at Christmas, so we contacted Dans La Rue and started collecting donations for care packages to hand out to kids on the street.”
Then, a few years ago through contacts Westlake made as a schoolteacher, they found a few needy families in the community and decided to give them gifts and food to eliminate the financial stress of the holidays. Today, the boys, who are 9 and 12, continue to support needy families with their parents, however the need this year is much, much greater than in years past: they have more than 40 families who have asked for help (compared to 15 last year). “I’m quite overwhelmed,” Westlake admitted. “We really need people to join us. We have 36 families who are willing to help but I normally like to try and double or triple the giving families to one needy family. It’s a lot this year, but when people ask for help, I can’t say no.”
Westlake is looking for families who would be willing to help “sponsor” a family in need. She also said any donation is helpful, whether it be monetarily or in the form of gift cards, which she can use to buy even more essentials for recipient families. “No donation is too big or too small,” Westlake said. “It all has a huge impact on those that we help.”
If you’re interested in helping the Elves Filling Shelves local initiative, contact Westlake through their Facebook page or by sending an email to elvesfillingshelves@gmail.com
