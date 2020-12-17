Deck the halls with lights on Broadview

Pointe Claire residents Sam Gontier and Cara Di Caprio went all out this year to decorate their home at 163 Broadview Ave. in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to the neighborhood.
“This year, due to COVID, parents are not able to take the kids to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas,” wrote Gontier in an email. “My wife and I have decorated the outside of our house to do our part in helping our community to enjoy the Christmas spirit.”
Everyone, wrote Gontier, is welcome to come sit in Santa’s sleigh and take pictures and drop of their letters to Santa.
“This has been a great success in our neighborhood,” he added. “We have had classes from local daycares, families from around the area, and even families from downtown Montreal come to enjoy the decorations.”
In the email, the couple invited The Suburban to pass along their message. “If you are looking for a substitute to visiting Santa, or for something else to do, please come and enjoy the Christmas spirit.”
The best time to visit is after sundown as all the windows of the house are equipped with video projections of Santa and his elves in their workshop getting ready for Christmas.
The house is located at 163 Broadview Ave. in Pointe-Claire.
Happy holidays
— Cara Di Caprio and Sam Gontier
