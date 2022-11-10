DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market returns Nov. 12-13

The long-running DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market is back after a three-year break, bigger and better than ever Saturday and Sunday Nov. 12 and 13, spread over four floors in the renovated Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre.
The showcase, presented by the Dollard Centre for the Arts (DCA), will feature a crafts market, fine arts space, renewed food and beverage offerings, and a heated outdoor rooftop terrace resto/bar at l’Étoile filante.
The Market will present works from over 70 multi-generational artists and artisans, curated snacks, meals and gourmet coffee at the Craft Café, fun crafts, a Lego table for the kids, and live musical entertainment with guest performers as well as interludes on the baby grand piano. A number of booths will have items on sale that benefit various causes, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters Montreal and the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Needless to say, the pandemic has been difficult for the local arts and crafts milieu. “We have seen many professional artists forced to set aside their creative work to seek other employment,” stated Patrick Charron, managing director of the DCA. “We are delighted to reconnect with members of the crafting community and offer them an opportunity to be (re)discovered, as well as present patrons with an extensive selection of quality, handcrafted gifts for their holiday season while sustaining local artisans.”
Megan Bradley, special events coordinator at DCA, echoes the idea of diverting some of the money spent around the holidays to those who need it most. “The Holiday Market is always a place of smiles as people share their creative passions with each other and generously promote each other. It is the perfect opportunity to not only buy something different that will stand out, but it means that much more as we actively choose to support our neighbours instead of the CEOs of large companies.”
For a virtual tour of the new venue, click HERE.
The Holiday Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at the DDO Civic Centre, 12001, boul. De Salaberry, Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Wheelchair accessible; public transportation nearby. Free parking and coat check. Admission to the Market and all events is free. For information, visit https://centreartsdollard.com/holiday-market/ or call 514 684-1012 ext.213.
— Anthony Bonaparte
