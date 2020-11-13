COVID-19 prompts recycling of masks and gloves in Saint-Laurent

Saint-Laurent residents and employees can now participate in the collective recycling effort by dropping off their personal protective equipment, including single-use masks and gloves, in one of the new Terracyle boxes that have been set up in municipal buildings.
This action is in line with the objective of the Sustainable Development Policy adopted in January 2019 to make Saint-Laurent a sustainable and resilient municipal territory. Disposal boxes for masks and disposable gloves have been installed in public buildings in Saint-Laurent.
"In the face of the present situation, everyone's health is still our priority. However, we must keep in mind our responsibility to continue our efforts to reduce our ecological footprint," explained Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. “As a result, these items — which are non-biodegradable and are potentially contaminated — mostly end up in landfill sites or, worse yet, in sewers and waterways. I am therefore encouraging employees and residents to dispose off their personal protective equipment at the various drop-off points we have made available to them. This small effort will definitely have a huge impact on the environment."
Drop-off boxes accessible to the public and to municipal employees can be found at the following locations: Borough Hall, the Bibliothèque du Boisé, the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, the Centre des loisirs and the Sports Complex. Additional boxes have been added at the municipal workshops to meet the specific needs of the employees in the Borough's Direction des travaux publics.
Once full, the boxes are sent to Terracycle, which recycles the contents, transforming them into new raw materials, such as plastic granules. These are then used to make new objects, such as pallets or storage boxes or synthetic wood street furniture.
According to the United Nations, based on an article published online last July, it is expected that "approximately 75% of the masks and other tools used during the pandemic will end up in landfill sites or float in the oceans.
— Borough of Saint-Laurent
— www.montreal.ca/saint-laurent
— AB
