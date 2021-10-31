Costco Wholesale opens new warehouse club in Anjou

Costco Wholesale opened a brand new warehouse club on October 27 in east end Anjou. Located at 9401 Boulevard des Sciences, the new warehouse, which is open to members only, has created 60 additional jobs and a chance for local residents to benefit from more conveniences than what was provided by the previous warehouse at 7373 rue Bombardier in Anjou. That building will be converted into a Costco Business Centre.
The new location, at more than 155,730 square-feet, is 20 per cent larger than the previous warehouse and features wider aisles and a larger selection of food items than in the past. It also includes a larger variety of specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, fresh meat, expanded produce area, rotisserie chicken section, optical centre – including an on-site independent optometrist – a newly-introduced hearing aid centre, five tire centre bays, large food court, gas station with 18 pumps, propane station and an expanded pharmacy and 900 parking spots – 125 spots more than the former location.
“With the opening of this new warehouse, we can serve all of our members in the Anjou and surrounding area and can bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” stated Pierre Riel, senior vice-president and country manager, Costco Wholesale Canada. “We are very proud to share this new location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area.”
