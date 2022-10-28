Coming up at the Pointe-Claire Cultural Centre Oct. 30 - Nov. 13

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Perse-Inca Duo will present Echoes Of The Mountains at Stewart Hall, 176 Lakeshore Rd. in Pointe-Claire.
The world music duo — composed of Federico Tarazona on charango and Showan Tavakol on spiked bowed lute — perform at 3 p.m. The duo is the fruit of a meeting in Montreal between two musicians who bring rich traditions from Iran and Peru. From improvisation to co-composition, Perse-Inca borrows from a variety of traditional genres and rhythms, combining modal textures from the Middle East and pentatonics from the Andes, but also Oriental melodies and Western harmonies.
- Free, but a telephone reservation is required. Contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
On Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. a travel lecture titled Chicago, The Windy City will be presented in English by Les Conférenciers du voyage, with Pierre Gagnon.
Chicago, the “Windy City”, is known for its art, architecture and sports teams. Just by strolling in the financial district, nicknamed “The Loop”, you’ll discover works of art by masters like Pablo Picasso, Alexander Calder, Joan Miro, and Marc Chagall. There are also traces of famous architects like Daniel Brunham, Louis Sullivan, Frank Lloyd Wright and Frank Gehry. And rumour has it that the blues made their debut there at the same time as the Italian mafia ruled the streets.
- At Stewart Hall, 176 Lakeshore Rd. in Pointe-Claire. Free, but a telephone reservation is required. Contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
On Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., Jazz Affair: All Vocals present a grand jazz concert at Saint-Joachim Church, 2 Sainte-Anne Ave., Pointe-Claire. The group features singers Luce Bélanger, Marie-Pier Deschênes, Camille Legault-Coulombe, Jean-François Aubin, Louis Laprise, and Christian B. Poulin.
From Frank Sinatra to Esperanza Spalding, passing by Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé, many of them have taken the stage with their orchestra to sing the most beautiful melodies of the jazz repertoire. Jazz Affair pays tribute to these great voices. Rendering a repertoire of jazz standards and arrangements of popular songs to which they add a jazz flavour, Jazz Affair stands out for its 100 per cent a cappella signature, making it one of the few professional vocal jazz groups in Canada.
- Doors open around 7:15 p.m. Cost: $18 (or $10 for students/seniors). Tickets available in person at the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre.
And on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m., Masson Stomp – Krewe du Fleuve takes you on a musical journey to New Orleans during the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s.
The jazz ensemble features Frédéric Lapointe ondrums; Jean-Sébastien Leblanc on clarinet; Jeffrey Moseley on guitar; Mathieu Roberge on double bass; and Samuel Voyer on piano. The group performs original compositions influenced by traditional jazz and swing styles, as well as great jazz classics from the early 20th century.
- At Stewart Hall, 176 Lakeshore Rd. in Pointe-Claire. Free, but a telephone reservation is required. Contact the receptionist at 514-630-1220, ext. 1774.
For more information, visit www.pointe-claire.ca
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.