City of Montreal updates COVID-19 status of municipal sites and services

In accordance with the new directives decreed by the Quebec Government, the City of Montreal on February 7 updated its list of what is open and closed, as well as what citizens can and can’t do. The changes took effect on Monday, Feb. 8.
Outdoor sports and leisure activities
Sports and leisure activities may be practiced in outdoor places where they are permitted and if they are carried out as follows:
- Between people who live at the same address, for whom there is no minimum distance required.
- As part of a course in which only people who live at the same address participate and a distance of two meters is maintained between the trainer and other people.
- By a group of no more than four people to which can be added a fifth person to guide or supervise and that a distance of two meters is maintained between all the people.
- No activity is permitted in a league, tournament or competition context.
Indoor sports facilities
Indoor sports facilities will remain closed, with the exception of the practice of high-level professional sport or a sport linked to training in schools.
Libraries
As of Monday, February 8, the majority of libraries in Montreal will gradually provide access to the shelving. Libraries will continue to provide users with individual seats and computer equipment for which it will be necessary to reserve by telephone or on site. Return of documents and remote services will be maintained. Library hours will remain the same.
Museums and Space for Life
The museums and Espace pour la vie facilities (Biodôme and Botanical Garden) will open their doors. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, for a scheduled visit, on the website. The Planetarium will remain closed since its screening room will not be accessible, like all theaters or shows. Remember that the Insectarium is under construction.
Accès Montréal offices and permit counters
The Accès Montréal offices and the permit counters will remain open. Some counters will operate by appointment only. The processing and granting of construction or renovation permits will continue. There will be no issuance of temporary occupancy permits in the public domain for any artistic, cultural, social or sporting event.
Community or cultural centers
Activities related to health and social services offered by a community organization or as part of an educational program, a shoot, an audiovisual production or a recording of a show may take place. in community centers. Professional associations, companies, a court, a ministry or a public organization may also carry out activities deemed essential.
Public consultations and borough council meetings
Public consultations and borough council meetings will take place in virtual mode.
Municipal court
All the judicial activities of the municipal court will be maintained, including those that will take place in the evening. However, some customer service counters in the municipal court will remain closed until further notice.
Ecocentres
The ecocentres will remain open, Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Inspections
Fire prevention and health inspections will continue, as will the activities of the canine brigade.
More details :
Montreal wishes to emphasize that infection prevention is everyone's responsibility and asks the population to follow the health recommendations issued by the Regional Public Health Department. Residents are invited to consult the Montreal Web Portal to obtain more information concerning the state of the Status of municipal sites and services.
— Ville de Montréal
— AB
