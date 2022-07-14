Cinema chain to offer free viewing of the papal visit to Québec City

When Pope Francis visits Canada beginning July 24, he will spend a good part of his six-day trip, July 27-29, in Québec City, taking in the Plains of Abraham and holding a mass at the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Shrine.
To give as many people as possible a chance to collectively experience the event in a comfortable setting, Cinémas Guzzo, the largest independent cinema chain in Québec, will offer free viewing of the papal visit to Québec City on all 143 movies screens in 10 complexes throughout the Greater Montréal Area.
Guzzo President and CEO, Vincenzo Guzzo, partnered with the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation to give people the opportunity to see the broadcast of the mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne de Beaupré on July 28 at 10 am, where more than 15,000 people, including First Nations, Métis and Inuit, survivors, victims of residential schools and their families, will be gathered.
While access to the event in the cinemas is free, voluntary donations will be collected under the direction of the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation. These funds will be transferred entirely to the fundraising campaign for the papal visit.
"Pope Francis' visit is historic,” stated Guzzo. “Engaging with Indigenous peoples on Canadian soil is the one of many steps forward in the discussion about the consequences of the actions of members of the Catholic Church, in particular the painful and unacceptable legacy of residential schools in this country. We can all do our part to build a path towards truth and reconciliation, I wanted to contribute as much as I could."
To donate to the fundraising campaign for the Pope's visit to Canada: www.papalvisit.ca
— A. Bonaparte
— Cinémas Guzzo
