Chez Doris opens a new night shelter in Montreal

Chez Doris recently inaugurated its new night shelter for vulnerable and homeless women on Chomedey Street in Montreal, a pivotal moment in the history of the organization, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.
Chez Doris is the city’s only women's day shelter open 24/7 and offers services and programs to provide for women's most basic and immediate needs related to coping with homelessness, poverty, mental illness and/or addictions. This past year, Chez Doris served over 1,500 women and a total of 41,539 meals.
The organization’s most recent and largest-ever fundraising campaign, Chez Doris, Day and Night, which ran from September 2021 to June 2022, raised more than $15 million, allowing Chez Doris to convert a downtown rowhouse and operate a night shelter as well as open a permanent residence with 26 apartments in 2023. While the needs of the community are growing, the overnight shelter will only meet a fraction of women experiencing homelessness.
"We have easily seen more than 1,600 women without a fixed address in the last two years, and we are seeing a steady increase of women in need of safe, healthy places to stay overnight as well as requests for help to find housing,’’ stated Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director of Chez Doris. ‘’Our new shelter will allow us to reach vulnerable women where they are, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."
Benoit Dorais, the City of Montreal's Executive committee vice-chair, Responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs, attended the September 15 press conference. "I would like to congratulate and thank the Chez Doris Women's Shelter Foundation, donors, volunteers and staff. In a time of increasing homelessness, Chez Doris provides essential assistance to women in need,’’ said Dorais. ‘’The Foundation was able to convert, renovate and expand the rowhouse it had acquired, thanks in part to $1.88 million in financial assistance from the City of Montreal. This result is the fruit of close collaboration between the City and the organizations that work with people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless."
Beginning on Monday, Sept. 19, the shelter will be able to accommodate 24 women per night for a total of 8,760 individual overnight stays per year. The women will benefit from a safe and welcoming environment where their pets will be accepted. They will also have access to a locker room, showers, laundry facilities, a kitchenette, and a lounge, as well as the services of the day centre located across the street.
Built amid a public health crisis, the beds were designed to minimize proximity between residents and provide them with greater privacy. Located across the street from its day shelter, just off Cabot Square, the overnight shelter is named in honour of the late Elspeth McConnell, philanthropist, and founder of Doggone Foundation, one of the campaign's major donors.
To make a donation, visit https://www.chezdoris.org/impliquez-vous/donnez
— AB
