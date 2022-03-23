On Friday, March 18 at the Ecomuseum Zoo, Genie, a 10-year-old Black Bear, took her first official steps outside for 2022 to herald the arrival of spring. Born at the Zoo Sauvage de St-Felicien under professional human care, Genie could not go back to the wild as she never learned to fend for herself.
From the beginning of each November, the Ecomuseum Zoo’s animal care team makes sure to supply the bear with all the straw necessary to build a comfy and cozy nest, on which she works diligently for a number of weeks. On November 23, 2021, the team lead Genie into her winter quarters for the start of her pseudo-hibernation. Each year this happens when the bears show less and less periods of activity, thereby demonstrating that they are ready for hibernation.
Throughout the winter, the team pays close attention to Genie, peeking in on her daily. They can therefore make sure she has access to everything she might need and can observe her to ensure her well-being.
When Genie is ready to end her hibernation period, the level of activity throughout the day increases gradually. When she is active for three consecutive clays, that means pseudo-hibernation is officially over. The zoo’s animal care team then begins to feed her gradually to stimulate her digestive system. After a few months without eating, one must start slowly.
Open 364 days per year, the Ecomuseum Zoo — the only outdoor zoo on the island of Montreal — offers the opportunity to enjoy nature every season. The zoo is located at 21125 chemin Ste-Marie in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, only 20 minutes away from downtown Montreal. For more information call 514-457-9449 or visit zooecomuseum.ca
— Ecomuseum Zoo
