Bird Watching with Joël Coutu on We’re All In This Together, the Web Series for Seniors

Looking to explore a potential new hobby that brings you closer to nature? Join Joël Coutu, a passionate wild bird specialist and bird field guide on Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. for an introduction to Bird Watching. From the basic tools and advice to get anyone started, to meeting other bird watchers from age 7 to 70, Joël takes viewers on an adventure through a secret bird watching paradise hidden in one of the most unlikely places... next to the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
We’re All in This Together is a web-series designed especially for seniors. Each bi-weekly episode of the 18-episode web series, directed by Montreal-based, award-winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy… with a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, all in this together. Episodes released so far can easily be found on YouTube (Search keys words “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Facebook (Search "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec"), and are available for anyone to enjoy.
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to assure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
