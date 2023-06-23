Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island revamping annual Ribfest event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island announced new changes to their annual Montreal Ribfest this year. With a new logo and a new mascot, they will be launching a contest to name their new mascot on July 1. Details can be found on their montreal-ribfest.com website.
After seven successful years of the festival, the agency decided to revamp the overall event in order to better communicate to the general public that not only is the agency a beneficiary of the festival, they are also responsible for planning and running the show! Come out August 18 to 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy live music, kid zone and tons of different food options and market vendors.
— Kevin J Raftery
