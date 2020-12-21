Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Liberal Party Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent sent out a notice on December 17 reminding constituents that the application period for the Canada Summer Jobs Program launched on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Once again, the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) Program provides funding for not-for profit organizations, and public and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees.
To be eligible for funding, your organization must create summer job opportunities for youth aged between 15 and 30 years of age, who are legally entitled to work in Canada.
The Government of Canada has expanded the 2021 CSJ program to help employers adapt to the realities of COVID-19, and support young Canadians in getting the skills and experience they need.
Note that the following criteria will be used to evaluate your application for funding:
- Providing youth with a first-time opportunity to access the labour market or allowing them to gain work experience related to their professional and career development goals;
- Providing youth with a rewarding experience where tasks are completed in accordance with a supervision plan or under the guidance of a mentor;
- Creating employment that meets national priorities, whether this means allowing youth from underrepresented groups to access the labour market, or giving a young person the opportunity to gain experience related to the skilled trades, to participate in activities that contribute to the vitality of Official Language Minority Communities or to deliver supports to seniors;
- Creating jobs which meet local priorities established for Saint-Laurent in order to improve access to the labour market for youth who face unique barriers, be it by providing employment in a community organization, in a small business or an industrial area in the riding.
“I am confident that your organization, institution or business will provide youth from Saint-Laurent with summer work opportunities that will allow them to build on their valuable skills and experience,” stated Lambropoulos, adding, “With this in mind, I invite you to submit a request for funding under the Canada Summer Jobs Program, before Friday, January 29, 2021. For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.canada.ca/en/employment or a Service Canada Centre. Moreover, should you submit a request, I invite you to contact my office. It will be my pleasure to assist you in following up on the status of your application.
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your team a wonderful Holiday Season.”
— Emmanuella Lambropoulos
— Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent
