Another Fully Accessible Comedy Show takes place Sept. 25

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Access Comedy presents A Fully Accessible Comedy Show at Théâtre Paradox, 5959 Monk Blvd., at the corner of Biencourt St. in Montreal. The event is sponsored by hearing care professionals Les Centres Masliah.
In May 2019, Hear Entendre Quebec — a local organization that aims to improve the wellbeing of those affected by hearing loss — hosted Montreal’s first ever fully accessible comedy show. This sold-out event featured local comedians, including Abby Stonehouse who lives with hearing loss and experiences firsthand how inaccessible the arts can be in Montreal. “Having the chance to experience a comedy show, without boundaries, was magical to watch,” said Stonehouse. “Seeing so many people experience the art that I love for the first time was so heartwarming.”
One of those audience members was Stonehouse’s dad, who lives with severe hearing loss. For the first time he was able to hear his daughter perform, and it was a magical moment for both.
This will be the third annual Accessible Comedy Show sponsored by Masliah and it is back and better than before. Not only will it be fully accessible, but it is also bilingual as well since there will be two shows presented, one in English and one in French, both taking place at the Paradox on September 25, which falls within the International Week of the Deaf.
Local comedian and celebrity Erich Preach will perform in English and host the French show. Abby Stonehouse will host the English show. Both shows will be stacked with local talent and some surprises as well.
The Fully Accessible Comedy Show fundraiser is the heart and soul of what Hear Entendre Quebec stands for; creating awareness within an inclusive environment so that everyone with disabilities is included and has fun. The goal is to raise funds for Hear Entendre Quebec’s new Awareness and Accessibility program to reinforce how to offer accessible and inclusive events. This event will allow the organization to further embody a sense of community for people with hearing loss and other disabilities.
“It is very rare to see accessible art,” stated Heidy Wager, executive director of Hear Entendre Quebec. “We want to give people with disabilities the opportunity to experience a barrier free comedy show, but we also want to showcase to the decision makers in the arts and culture community what accessibility looks like and how simple it is to add some of the accommodations that would include everyone in the experience.”
Some of the accessibility accommodations in this event includes FM System, closed captioning, ASL/LSQ, special set-up and seating, and the venue is wheelchair accessible. There will also be sighted guides for those with visual impairments, and braille tickets upon request.
Tickets are now on sale for $30 on Eventbrite.
— A. Bonaparte
