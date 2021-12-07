One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to visit all the wonderful fairs and bazaars that are being held around Montreal and the West Island. However, due to COVID-19, events such as the annual Pointe-Claire Artisan Show were forced to go virtual last year.
Craving the in-person experience of perusing and shopping, the Artisan Show was back this year, running November 20-21 at the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre, and it was a huge success. “It is a very popular event that allows people to discover, rediscover, and encourage our artists,” said Marie-Pier Paquette-Séguin, director of communications for the City of Pointe-Claire.
The free event welcomed 1,295 people who were able to discover the creations of 23 artisans in addition to the boutique of the Cultural Centre. The kiosks, located on three floors, as well as in the basement, showcased pottery, blown glass objects, stuffed toys, bindings, and prints, writing accessories, art stationery, wind chimes, baby clothes, bags, jewellery, silk scarves, handmade soaps, leather objects, and much more. Non-perishable foods were also collected on-site to support families in need.
The 2021 collection of the Art Rental and Sales Service will be exhibited at the Stewart Hall Art Gallery until January 9. Visitors also have a chance to win artist Sarah Robinson’s painting July Kayak by reserving an artwork for rental or purchase until December 15.
This year, event organizers had a professional photographer on hand to come in and take photos of this two-day event. There was also a mini exhibition of an impressive dollhouse that belonged to Morna MacLean, once a resident of the majestic home known as Mull Hall, which is now the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre. Visitors were able to not only see the dollhouse and part of its original furnishings, but also get a glimpse of life at Mull Hall and the holiday season during the time of the MacLean family (1919-1940).
