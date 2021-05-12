Every year, the MS Walk takes place, providing much-needed funding for research and local support for those living with multiple sclerosis. In fact, since 1948, the event has contributed more than $175 million towards MS research. Last year, as the pandemic hit, the Walk was moved to a virtual platform for the very first time, and this year on May 30, they will host a second virtual walk day. …Or run. Or bike. Or swim.
Going virtual has actually made the event more flexible. This year, families are invited to choose their challenge and invite friends and family to join them while raising funds and awareness about MS in the process. They can record themselves taking part in “the walk”, even if they run, skate, or ride, and upload their videos to the MS Canada website.
“We’re also doing a Zoom call like last year,” explained Nicole Duchastel of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, West Island Chapter. “For the event in 2020, we had around 40 families on the Zoom call along with our co-presidents, and it was really nice. We raised $30,000, and this year, there will be more than 300 walks taking place across Canada on the same day, 17 of which are in Quebec.”
Shannon King, who is a morning host on 95.9 Virgin Radio as well as the honourary president and ambassador for the MS Society, has a mother who has multiple sclerosis, and has always helped support the MS Society of Canada, whether she was living in Ontario or Quebec. “We had a great turnout last year for the first virtual Walk, and we will again this year because people feel it’s easier now. You can do it at home at any time of the day, so it’s really convenient,” she said. “People have not had a lot to do during the pandemic, and the MS Walk gives them an opportunity to feel less pressure to participate and still give to a great cause.”
And the organization could use the support — especially right now. “The money we raise is crucial,” Duchastel said.
The local MS chapter said services have remained steady throughout the pandemic thanks to Zoom and other online platforms. They have continued to host conferences and events either weekly or monthly including yoga, nutritional talks, discussion groups, psychological support, research information, and more. “We also call on members weekly to get their news and let them know they are supported through these difficult and uncertain times.”
There are 90,000 people with multiple sclerosis in Canada, and every five minutes someone is diagnosed with MS worldwide. It’s something that not only affects the person with MS but “their whole entourage is affected: their family, job, and their self-esteem,” Duchastel said.
The MS Walk is Sunday, May 30. Sign up at mswalk.ca and start raising whatever money you can.
“We know how difficult it’s been with the economy and loss of jobs, but I implore you to donate this year,” King said. “Think about the person in your life that matters most to you, and then think about them having a disease that is completely out of their control. Put yourself in those shoes and think: would I rather get a cup of coffee or give $5 that can help change someone’s life? It doesn’t have to be an astronomical donation. Every little bit counts this year.”
