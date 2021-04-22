Animal Fostering with Cindy on We’re All In This Together, the web series for seniors

Time for kitten cuddles during the next episode of Animal Fostering with Cindy, which will be released on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m. As the founder of Heart in Hand Rescue, who save over 1,000 cats and kittens every year, Cindy discusses what is means to foster a cat, what you can expect and what is required. She will also introduce viewers to an intergenerational family who share the joy and sense of purpose by protecting the felines in our community.
Animal shelters rely heavily on the help of foster families to support cats who may need extra attention, who are pregnant or who just don’t have anywhere safe to go. If you are curious about having a pet but not quite sure about the commitment, fostering is a great place to start!
We’re All in This Together is a web-series designed especially for seniors. Each bi-weekly episode of the 18-episode web series, directed by Montreal-based, award-winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy… with a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, all in this together.
Episodes released so far can easily be found on YouTube (Search keys words “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Facebook (Search "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec") and are available for anyone to enjoy.
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to assure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
— We're All In This Together
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.