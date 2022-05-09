Alzheimer Groupe Inc. hosts 10th Annual Golf Tournament in Memory of Morty Gross

On Monday, June 6, Alzheimer Groupe Inc (AGI) will be holding their 10th Annual Golf Tournament at the Hillsdale Golf and Country Club in Mirabel. Montrealers Adina Gross-Busner and Harold Busner are proud to be chairing the tournament this year in memory of their father and father-in-law, Morty Gross.
They share, “AGI was instrumental in ensuring that Morty experienced quality of life while living with Alzheimer’s disease in a safe, caring environment where he could belong and thrive. We are committed to ensuring that AGI sustains and continues to grow its support services and programs to help families, such as ours, navigate the road untraveled upon receiving their loved one’s diagnosis.”
Located in Côte Saint-Luc and serving those in the Greater Montreal Area, AGI is a charitable organization that offers therapeutic programs to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Additionally, AGI provides support services to families and professional caregivers, focusing on best practices in dementia care while sensitizing the community through education and awareness.
The Busner family aims to raise $250,000 to directly benefit people in the Montreal community living with dementia and their caregivers.
Whether you’re a competitive golfer or play for the love of the game, grab your clubs and join AGI’s Golf Tournament. Single, Twosome and Foursome spots are available. Featuring brunch, 18-round of golf, contests, cocktails and dinner, an exciting silent auction with exclusive packages, and much more. Not a golfer? You can still join in on all the fun by purchasing a ticket to attending the tournament’s dinner.
To help support AGI by participating in or becoming a sponsor for this year’s tournament, or for more information, contact AGI at 514-485-7233, e-mail info@agiteam.org or visit www.agiteam.org
