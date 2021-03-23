Alissa Anzarut: Growing self confidence

Many organizations in the Jewish Community partnered with Summit Flora to sell flowers for Pesach. Summit Flora, a division of Summit School, provides critical job training experience for special needs students ages 17 to 21 years old. This program develops students’ problem solving, fine motor and social skills through a creative hands-on approach.
As we prepare for Pesach, we celebrate the journey from slavery to freedom and the arrival of spring. Flowers are a great way to celebrate spring and bring beauty and colours into our family and friends’ homes.
I made a few calls last month to see if a few organizations would be interested in partnering with Summit Flora to sell their flower arrangements for Pesach. More than a few called me back to participate and generated a whirlwind of excitement.
The first to get on-board was Mark Merson, Interim President of Shaare Zedek on Rosedale. I could just hear the enthusiasm in his voice. (It’s rare that I meet someone who speaks faster than I do!) He loved the idea and the cause. His team quickly shared the information on their website and in emails and oversold what was allocated to them. Not to worry, Mark successfully negotiated for more flowers and every order will be delivered this week.
The Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA was also eager to partner with Summit Flora. “As a Jewish Community Centre our mission is to engage all members of our community and create a diverse and inclusive environment,” said Elyse Rosen, Chief Executive Officer of the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA. “It’s especially nice to partner with Summit Flora because supporting the special needs community and inclusion have always been a big part of our mission.”
The biggest surprise of all was when I heard from Myriam Bensimon, Executive Director of Shaare Zion on Côte Saint-Luc Road. The synagogue purchased 760 flower arrangements to send to every family in their congregation so they could “virtually” celebrate with every family at their Seder tables. This was the largest order for Summit Flora this year.
While touring the workshop, Cantor Adam Stotland of Shaare Zion shared “What an incredible facility. To partner with these incredible students on such a beautiful project and to connect with our congregation is meaningful to me on so many levels.”
The Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation, as well as The Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue, also promoted the message about the Pesach flowers to their congregants and sisterhood. There was great support across the community. “Large-scale initiatives like these really give students the opportunity to show their skills and shine,” said Vicki Surplice, Director of Summit Flora.
“We envision a future where our students become engaged members of their community, having acquired the skills and confidence that lead to a fulfilling life,” said Stu Guttman, Director of Development at Summit School.
In the coming months Summit Flora will be talking with these partners about hosting “Flower Arranging” workshops on Zoom and “pop-up shops” to sell flowers for Shabbat, Shavuot, and Mother’s Day. So many ideas that help grow self confidence.
It’s going to be a busy week at Summit Flora and in our homes as we prepare for Pesach.
Chag Sameach.
— By Alissa Anzarut
— AB
