A special Halloween night in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Oct. 27

On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will celebrate Halloween by oﬀering a new program of free activities that will appeal to young and old alike.
Two events will take place that night. From 6 to 10 p.m. the public is invited to dress up and take a stroll around the borough hall where they will encounter strange creatures while feasting on sweet treats. Kiosks from local organisations and a street truck oﬀering BeaverTails pastries will also be set up in the waiting area.
Visitors can walk through the newly redesigned Parc du Millénaire woodland on a trail that leads them to the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, which will be completely transformed for the occasion into a magniﬁcent haunted house.
For ages 6 and up since many scary moments are to be expected so it may not be suitable for young audiences.
Then from 6 to 9 p.m., a special Halloween Teen Night will be held at the Pierrefonds Library where everyone can take part in various games with friends, with special themed drinks, treats, and movies. The prize for the best costume will be also awarded.
Registration is required HERE
“This year's Halloween will be a memorable one. We are looking forward to welcoming families to our unique events partially held in the newly revitalised Parc du Millénaire and our beautiful library,” stated Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis. “Don't forget to put on your scary masks or your best-looking costume. See you under the moonlight on October 27!”
For all the details, visit the event’s webpage HERE
— Pierrefonds-Roxboro
— AB
