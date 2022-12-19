A magic moment for some deserving kids

More than 100 children from underserved communities were treated to a magical afternoon at Yoko Luna on Sunday, Dec. 18. Organized by One Magic Moment, children from the Tyndale Community Centre, Verdun Community Centre, Westmount Park, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association, and Desta Black Community Network took over the de la Montagne St. restaurant that was transformed into the ultimate kids’ haven with an abundance food, entertainment, and goodies. Santa arrived with plenty of gifts but the ultimate the goal was to inspire and motivate, encourage and uplift, and hopefully make life a little brighter.
One Magic Moment was founded by John Gumbley, president of Jegantic Group, which specializes in hospitality and owns some popular Montreal hotspots such as Bord’Elle, The Farsides, Boa Vida Yacht Club and Yoko Luna. Gumbley grew up in Verdun and said he was fortunate to have access to community centres and church outreach programs such as the Boys & Girls Club of Dawson, Toujours Ensemble and Onward Gospel Church. The guidance, afterschool activities and community aid helped him and his family through many tough times and was integral part of shaping his future. He’s now come full circle, giving back with One Magic Moment to add a little holiday magic into the lives of those who need it most.
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.