A heartwarming story of friendship that changes the life of an isolated senior

Every day can be difficult for people who are experiencing loneliness, but it can be especially hard during holidays, such as Valentine’s Day or Easter: the flood of music, images, television programs and traditions can amplify the sense of isolation and exclusion that they may experience. This may be the case for many elderly people who have no children, are single or widowed.
Little Brothers has built a strong network in the West Island to provide a loving and caring environment for these individuals who are at risk of isolation. Emily Rossi, team coordinator of the West Island Chapter, sat down with 89-year-old Great Friend Maureen Newby, and volunteer Sophia Xue to know more about what has changed in their lives since they joined the neighbourhood-based organisation. Here is the touching story of how their friendship began.
Miss Newby and Sophia have known each other for six months. They met in July 2021 and did not let each other down since then. When Miss Newby talks about what Little Brothers’ family means to her, her enthusiasm and her joy are obvious: “When you came into my life, it was like opening a Pandora’s box of emotions. It was very moving for me.”
Miss Newby describes her first meeting with Sophia, the volunteer who visit her. “It was unbelievable. Saying it is one thing and doing it is something else. Sometimes, it’s hard to believe that someone will go out of their way for you.”
She insists on the sincerity of the connection she has built with Sophia. “I never thought that a stranger could do something so meaningful for me and become a friend.”
From Sophia's perspective, her relationship with her Great Friend is also very life changing. “It’s a new experience for me to do this sort of grassroots volunteering. Before that, I was not paying a lot of attention to older people, but I did have a very good friend who was in her 70s when I got to know her. I used to visit her all the time, but then my life got busy, and I did not get in touch with her for many months. She passed away at the age of 94 and I only found out about a month and a half after her passing... I was disappointed that I wasn't there for her for her last moments. That’s when I told myself I had to do more for senior people.”
Even though the two women have known each other for only a few months, their friendship continues to evolve, and they’ve already built a strong bond: “We talk about anything. She helps me with technology, for example, to book my vaccine appointment. I’m sure there are hundreds of people, like myself, who, for different reasons, struggle to have this high-tech stuff and it’s not easy to learn. There’s a lot of people you really can’t trust but I have a lot of trust in Sophia”, added Miss Newby.
As a volunteer, Sophia feels privileged to share this beautiful story with an elderly lady in her community and hopes that others can be inspired to follow her lead: “I would like more people would get involved and get to know about Little Brothers. I would love everyone who is alone to have the opportunity to be a part of this loving family, volunteers as well as seniors.”
Don’t hesitate any longer if you are alone or know a senior who is, or for more information, visit littlebrothers.ca or call 514-247-1282.
— Little Brothers
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.