Between the pandemic and layoffs, it’s an understatement to say that it’s been hard. In fact, it really does feel like we’re crying wolf each time a lockdown or curfew measure is introduced. Our strongly worded social media posts on the issues, memes, videos, and so much more, have been echoed on a global scale. Even though it’s comforting to know we’re all in it together and everyone is dealing with something, it’s fair to say that words and photos can only do so much.
Thankfully for us all however, there is one little girl that has done nothing but spread positivity and good cheer. Her name is Charlotte Benizri, a West Islander who attends Kuper Academy. She lives with her loving parents, extroverted younger sister Sienna, and a few house pets. Under normal circumstances, she’d just be helping out with Kuper Academy’s charity to support the local West Island Mission. But in January of 2021, the creative and driven Benizri decided to do her part in a more unique way — with bracelets. Her Instagram page is called sunny.corner.beads. There, you’ll find a variety of different styles to meet everyone’s taste.
Not only do all the proceeds go to the West Island Mission, they’re legitimately well-crafted for someone Benizri’s age. The color arrangements, care, and process which illustrates entrepreneurial promise, makes you feel inclined to wear them everywhere. Maybe, the struggles of Covid-19 won’t be disappearing anytime soon. Considering the distribution of vaccines, we still have ourselves a long way to go. But yet, it’s never a bad time to help your community. It’s always good to spread hope and cheer. Charlotte’s gems is just one example of that truth.
