Chanukah at MADA community centre

MADA is sending out fully equipped Chanukah boxes this year, despite issues with the supply chain. “It’s a miracle we have Menorahs for our boxes with this year’s supply chain,” said Rivkah Cohen, co-director of MADA. “We had to gear ourselves logistically and prepare way in advance.”
One of MADA’s biggest expenses is packing the food boxes, since they want to ensure people have nutritious and wholesome meals all week and the strictly Kosher food and protein is expensive to source.
On average, MADA sends out 12,000 meals weekly between ‘Meals to Share’ and ‘Shabbat to Share’ services. This year for Chanukah, they project 1,500 boxes, in addition to the meals, filled with all the Chanukah treats and traditional foods such as candles, Chanukah guides, menorahs, chocolate, latkes, donuts, and more.
Those in need of MADA’s services can register online, but Cohen says that they receive a lot of people through word of mouth. “Tell us if you know someone in need,” she said. Chanukah overlaps with Shabbat, so boxes are packed with items for Shabbat as well and sent together.
Besides sending out boxes for Chanukah, MADA has started a fundraiser “Beat hunger, Choose Hope.” The initiative was sparked by the pandemic that saw more people struggling to make ends meet. “MADA gives people the hope to continue to beat whatever challenges they are facing,” said Cohen. “What would you choose if you had to buy your medicine or a meal?”
These real-life situations and struggles are part of the harsh realities of living through the pandemic for some people. MADA is raising awareness for the cause and garnering as much support as they can. Every donation will be matched.
The campaign is running until Dec. 5. To donate, visit madacenter.com/hope.
