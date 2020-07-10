For many sleepaway camps like The Y Country Camp (YCC), the future of the summer’s programming was in question. However, this local organization decided to go ahead with their camp-savvy plans, only not with young campers but by inviting the whole family to join in on the fun: they are now renting their cabins and tents to anyone who would like to experience YCC.
“We are trying to find a way to service our community and open our beautiful property for families to enjoy,” explained Camp Director Marni Schlomowitz. Rather than cancel their season, they changed their business angle to try something new.
The camp, which is set on 650 acres of beautiful property in The Laurentians, has three private lakes for swimming, boating, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. There are two ball hockey rinks, two basketball courts, four tennis courts, and multiple areas to set up bonfires. “There’s plenty of space for everyone,” she said.
A minimum of three nights are required per reservation, and guests can stay in one of their cabins or tents. “Some people want more of that camping experience, and this is somewhere between camping and ‘glamping,’” Schlomowitz explained. “Our tents are built on wood platforms and furnished, and all guests have full use of the property.” Food isn’t being offered on-site, but each rental includes a small refrigerator and grill for preparing your own food. And, given their close proximity to Mont. Tremblant, other amenities, grocery stores, and restaurants aren’t far away. YCC had all the perfect ingredients for sleepaway camp as well as a family getaway.
While much of their business model has remained the same (offer visitors a truly authentic camping experience), YCC has also had to make certain adjustments in order to ensure the safety and health of everyone there. “We’re taking all the necessary precautions, cleaning things like sporting and boating equipment after every use, and much more,” Schlomowitz said. “Each of the cabins have a bathroom with a toilet and sink, with showers located at the wash house, however everything is labelled: if you’re in Cabin 3, you’re using shower stall #3, and the same goes for the grills and lifejackets. These items are all designated to your family for your stay. We’re trying to make it as easy and safe as possible.”
For years, kids as well as teens (and even the adults) have made lasting summer memories at YCC. This season will certainly be no exception. “This is an amazing opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with your family at one of the most beautiful places in the world,” said Schlomowitz.
