Be Ukrainian for the day: The Montreal Ukrainian Festival returns September 9

This Saturday, Sept. 9, Montrealers are invited to be Ukrainian for the day to help raise awareness and funds in support of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Montreal Ukrainian Festival returns for its biggest-ever event to celebrate the beauty of the country’s culture, heritage, and resilience.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Parc Maisonneuve, 4601 Sherbrooke St. E. in Montreal. There will be a Pub Night on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. at the Ukrainian Youth Association, 3270 Beaubien St. E. Montreal.

Over 35,000 attended last year’s event, discovering Ukrainian foodie delights like perogies and varenyky, colourful clothing, accessories and crafts unique to Ukraine. There will be something for everybody with over 90 kiosks from all over Canada. Learn about Ukrainian history and traditions, a civilization that goes back over 7,000 years.

Headlining the event will be pop rock band SKAI, finding their way from Ukraine. The 2023 line-up includes more than 150 performers, jazz bands, singers, and dancers. The beer garden will serve the limited-edition Volya (“Freedom”) beer brewed right here in Montreal. Have a compote, the signature Baba’s Brew, and sample other Ukrainian imported beverages. Try a shashlyk or a bowl of borscht, then go see Tanya Gateau.

Extra bars, food stands, and cash machines. Have been added this year.

A supervised kids’ corner called “Dziga” will be on hand with face painting, craft making, workshops and entertainment. All children are invited to participate in the drawing contest, with a variety of prizes to win. And you can capture your special memories of the day at the themed photobooth.

Entrance is free. For more, visit https://ukefestmontreal.org/

Cлава Yкраїні! – Slava Ukrayini! – Glory to Ukraine! – Gloire à l'Ukraine!

— Montreal Ukrainian Festival

— A. Bonaparte