Avi Morrow's Sun Youth gifts keep on giving

This Saturday May 15th, 2021, youngsters will be rewarded at Sun Youth’s 37th Annual Bike Distribution.
Since 1984, the event has been made possible through the support of philanthropist Avi Morrow. To celebrate his birthday, Morrow would selflessly give away new bikes, helmets, and locks to deserving children served by Sun Youth.Thanks to Morrow, over 1900 bikes have been distributed. Sadly, Avi Morrow passed away in 2019. But to pay tribute to Morrow and his generosity, this year’s event will celebrate his life.
At Jarry Park (at the corner of Gary Carter and Saint-Laurent), everyone is invited to meet Sun Youth’s young ambassadors of tomorrow. Each youngster will receive a cupcake, a merit certificate, and of course, a bicycle. This is only the first round. By the end of the year, a hundred more kids will be honored.
(0) comments
