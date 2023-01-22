One of these 12 vehicles will soon be named AJAC’s 2023 Canadian Car of the Year

Cars, and especially new cars, are on the brain these days. After a forced two-year break, the Montreal International Auto Show opened its doors on January 20 for a nine-day run at the Palais des congrès. At the same time, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced the vehicles its members selected as the best in Canada for 2023.
This 78th edition of the auto show boasts the largest number of green vehicles ever presented in a public event in the province. More and more manufactures have finally seen the writing on the wall and have made significant strides towards greening their entire fleets. This year, close to 70 electric, plug-in electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles are on display including entries from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Lexus, Mini and VinFast.
When it came to AJAC’s list of best vehicles in Canada, EVs were one of the 12 categories, along with the regular gas-powered cars, utility vehicles, pick-up trucks and more. More than 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation and voting data was collected from expert jurors from coast to coast who tested each vehicle on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers every day.
The 12 of vehicles listed below now qualify to be named 2023 Canadian Car of the Year or 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year on Thursday, Feb. 16 during the Canadian International Auto Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The winners are:
- Best Small Car in Canada for 2023 — Mazda3
- Best Large Premium Car in Canada for 2023 — Genesis G90
- Best Sports Performance Car in Canada for 2023 — Hyundai Elantra N
- Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023 — Toyota Corolla Cross
- Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023 — Mitsubishi Outlander
- Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023 — Kia Telluride
- Best Mid-Size Premium Utility in Canada for 2023 — Lexus NX
- Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023 — Volvo XC90
- Best Small Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2023 — Ford Maverick
- Best Large Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2023 — Ram 1500
- Best EV in Canada for 2023 — Hyundai IONIQ 5
- Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023 — BMW i4
— Anthony Bonaparte
