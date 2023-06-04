Five things to look out for before you buy used car

With the price of used cars finally going down — by 10-20 per cent, according to some estimates — the market is heating up. While used car sales are on the rise, though, so too is used car fraud. That’s the message of Kiwiz, a new startup offering a first-of-its-kind mobile car inspection service. Launched last year in Quebec, the service is now also available in the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Halifax.
“There are about three million cars sold in Canada every year, with one in three transactions between private individuals,” said Adélaïde Favé, Kiwiz Co-Founder and COO. “Most people don’t realize that about 30 per cent of those cars are damaged or tampered, so it’s critical to be informed before you buy to avoid overpaying for the vehicle and extra maintenance costs later on.”
Favé recommends watching for these five things before buying a used car:
Odometer
Carfax reports that odometer fraud on the rise, with more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road having rolled-back odometers. According to CarVertical, in Canada the odometer of one in six used cars has been tampered with. To protect yourself, have the car checked by your mechanic or an independent inspection service to see if the wear and tear on the car matches the mileage.
Seller’s info
Get as much information as possible on the seller and their relationship with the car. Ask why they’re selling the car (is there a good reason, or does the vehicle have defects that they can't take anymore?), how and where they drove (highway, city, to work or for commercial use?) and how the car was maintained (do they have invoices to prove it?).
Price
Make sure the asking price matches the condition of the car. Research the average market price for that model, make a cost estimate according to needed repairs and negotiate the price on that basis. Keep in mind that used car prices are generally higher at a dealership than through a private seller.
Vehicle history
It’s common for people to buy Carfax data to learn about the history of a car. That’s helpful, but many people don’t take full advantage of the data, failing to realize that it links to other inspection-related information that will help buyers better understand the car and its parts. Beyond facts about the car, analysis of the data is critical.
Inspection
Whether buying privately or through a dealer, always get the car inspected, even if you’re happy with the test drive. Never accept the seller's own inspection. Remember that they have a vested interest in selling their product, so their inspection won't be as objective as an unaffiliated opinion. Always get a third party to inspect the car.
“Above all, a road test and thorough inspection of the car, including a complete aesthetic, mechanical and functional review, are critical,” Favé explained. “Is the paint the same all over the body of the car and if not, why? Has there been an accident that required the vehicle to be painted again? Does the steering wheel look worn, even though the dealer says the car is only three years old? Do the electric windows, air conditioner and remote car door opener work as they should? These are all key questions that an inspection will address.”
— Kiwiz
— AB
