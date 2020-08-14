Healthy Life: What you need to know when booking your massage appointment

Following my previous post, you may be wondering how you can be a part of world peace through massage therapy?!
Here are some pointers to help guide you on your massage journey.
The type of massage that will be most beneficial to you depends on your personal needs.
Interested in relaxation? Look into Swedish, Reflexology or Hot Stone treatments.
Suffer from chronic pain? Look into Deep Tissue, Cupping and Therapeutic work.
Once you have an idea of the massage style that interests you, book with a registered massage therapist (RMT).
Massage therapy is not regulated in Quebec; be sure the therapist has adequate training and can provide insurance receipts. These therapists are usually trained in multiple modalities but might not specialize in all of them. Make sure to mention your preferred style.
Now that you know what to consider before booking a massage, let’s make sure you are prepared to get the most out of your experience!
Hydrate before and after your massage!
This helps flush fluids out of the body. This can prevent headaches and muscle cramps during/after the session.
Don’t come on an empty stomach!
Eat a light meal 1-2 hours before your appointment. Keeping blood sugar levels balanced lowers the chance of dizziness.
Arrive before your appointment!
Allow yourself time to explain your needs and goals for the session and to mention any underlying health issues.
*ask what appropriate arrival time is due to new health and safety regulations*
Don’t be shy!
More pressure? Less pressure?
Speak up during the treatment. We are massage therapists - not mind readers!
Rebook!
Our bodies need consistency; the frequency of your massage treatments have a great impact on the results. Your therapist will suggest the next appointment. Book, for the health of it.
Peace, Love & Massage
Julia’s drive to be part of something positive in the world led her to massage therapy in 2009. Zen Chez Vous began after Julia spent a few years travelling. Since then it has evolved from an in-home massage service to a humbled studio in the wonderful Pointe Claire Plaza. At Zen Chez Vous, your therapist will take the time to listen to your specific needs in order to provide the most effective treatment. “We provide quality massage because we care!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.