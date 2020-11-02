Are you constantly counting calories? Do feel “guilty” after eating a large meal? Do you suppress your hunger, or binge-eat?
One of the biggest ways we can support our bodies and our health is through the foods we consume daily. That said, far too many of us struggle with our relationship to food. We often classify foods as being “good” or “bad” for our health. In doing so, we could feel guilt or shame when we choose to indulge in some of those “bad” foods.
I’m here to say: let’s throw away those labels and shift our perspective.
Instead of seeing foods as either “good” vs. “bad,” or “clean” vs. “junk,” let’s see them as “power foods” vs. “pleasure foods.” This is a concept created by Life Coach, Susan Hyatt.
Essentially, Hyatt explains that “power foods” give our bodies energy, nutritional value and vitality. It’s the foods that make us feel best, both mentally and physically, when consumed.
“Pleasure foods,” on the other hand, are foods that should be eaten on occasion as they don’t contain many nutrients and they can make us feel lethargic. Although, these foods are often very tasty and pleasurable!
Using this perspective, our view on food becomes less strict as no food is considered “bad,” “unhealthy” or “forbidden.” All food, whether it’s a “power” or “pleasure” food, can fit into a healthy lifestyle. So long as pleasure foods are consumed in moderation and with intention, there’s no reason to stay away or feel guilty about eating them!
An approach that works well for me is the 80/20 ratio rule. This means that 80% of the time, I focus on including “power” foods in my meals. As for the other 20%, I allow myself to enjoy the “pleasure” foods! This creates balance and allows me to feel my best.
Here’s how you can begin shifting your perspective today:
Instead of asking this: Where can I cut calories? What foods can I cut out today?
Ask this: What power foods can I add to this meal to make it more wholesome and give me more energy?
Instead of asking this: Should I eat this meal?
Ask this: How will this nourish my body?
When struggling with food, remember that it’s fuel for our bodies. Our bodies work 24/7 to keep us healthy – the least we can do is help them out by consciously consuming power foods that’ll help them thrive! That said, our bodies also crave some pleasure foods every now and then, so why not occasionally treat them!
This blog post was inspired by Nourished Self, a workshop provided by Julie Doan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.