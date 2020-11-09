Papillon Foods offers over 1,000 bulk products, including dried fruits, snacks, nuts, seeds, grains, spices, sugars, baking, and organic foods – plus a wide selection of baking, cooking and cake decorating items. They also specialize in natural foods, vitamins, supplements, and have a wide selection of health and beauty products. Papillon even has a health practitioner on site Monday through Saturday. They're located in Plaza Pointe Claire (313 Boul St-Jean) and can be reached at (514) 697-5157 or through their website. Follow them on Facebook.
