Gyms in Montreal are set to be reopen starting on June 7th

Beginning on Monday June 7th, gyms will be allowed to reopen their doors. The news was announced by Premier Francois Legault.
Despite the fact Quebec’s healthcare officials predict that a slight increase of cases may occur with lifted restrictions, it won’t be enough to overwhelm hospitals.
Masks and social distancing measures are still in place. The distribution of vaccines is becoming more and more frequent. Gyms coming back may be a promising step forward.
