Your favourite Disney characters return to Laval Oct. 6 to 10

The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to Place Bell playing nine fun-filled performances from October 6 – 10.
Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.
The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience.
Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience in Montreal.
Showtimes
- Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 pm
- Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 pm
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 am, 3 pm& 7 pm
- Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11 am, 3 pm
- Monday, Oct. 10 at 11 am, 3 pm
- These performances will be in French
At Place Bell, 1950 Rue Claude-Gagne, Laval, Quebec, H7N 0E4.
Family friendly ticket pricing available and can be purchased online at DisneyOnIce.com or in-person at the venue box office.
- Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.
Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting May 31 to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on June 7.
Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
