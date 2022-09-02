JENNIFER COX
FYi
When I was a kid, I had a lemonade stand. I asked my mom to help me buy the ingredients to make lemonade plus the cups and napkins. I sold a few glasses to our neighbors, and then I pocketed the money to waste on frivolous kid stuff like candy and Archie comic books.
However, modern-day kids are looking at lemonade stands in a whole new light and have taken this entrepreneurial kid project and turned it into something that could potentially help change the world for the better. This summer, numerous groups of kids took to the streets with homemade signs, icy cold lemonade, and sweet treats in an effort to not only feed their community but to use the money they earned to make a meaningful charitable donation.
We all heard about the young boys who manned a lemonade stand in Roxboro and were raising money for Multiple Sclerosis research. they unfortunately had a noise complaint filed, which brought their story to the forefront of the media. While their mom politely declined to do an interview (citing they had been inundated and were, rightfully so, exhausted from the experience), their cause became known across Montreal and beyond.
Meanwhile, in Dollard-Des Ormeaux, two other lemonade stands were organized this past August. Sisters Kara and Emma Levitt started a quaint one-day café last year, offering a small selection of baked goods and beverages and offering to take donations as well. The proceeds of the sale plus the donations they received were given to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation (JGHF). In the process they also had hopes of raising awareness about radon poisoning at home. “My father passed away from lung cancer in February 2021 and was a non-smoker, and radon is the number-one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, but it’s not a well-known situation,” their father Randy said. “Any house can have radon gas, and it’s known to cause lung cancer. In my father’s case he was a non-smoker, so we tested their basement for radon, and it was high, so we put in a mitigation system, but unfortunately by then it was too late for my dad. This happens a lot around Dollard. So, we’re telling everyone to test their basement. It’s an inexpensive test (around $50) and can save lives.”
This year, Kara and Emma not only set up their store but also had a play area for kids. All the food items that they sold were donated, and they collected $1700 to give to the JGHF. “People were very receptive to the cause,” their dad said.
Eight-year-old Kara said she really enjoys helping set up and run the event. “It makes me feel happy to help people do better in their own lives,” she said. They are accepting donations until the end of the year – visit karas-café.ca.
Another dynamic foursome of brothers and sisters from DDO held a one-day lemonade stand in Baffin Park, complete with cookies, muffins, lemonade, and dog treats. Their earnings were being donated to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau of the Montreal Children’s Hospital. “My oldest daughter (11) chose this cause because my husband had cancer five years ago,” said mother Virginie Illouz Abukasis. “And by watching certain movies and [seeing things on] social media, she realized that kids also get cancer. She spoke with her brothers, and they came to the conclusion that life can be unfair for so many kids. They wanted to do something to help.”
Having such empathetic kids who not only work well together but are working toward a greater cause is what makes these parents beam with pride. “In my eyes, we have to raise our kids not only with core values but compassion toward the less fortunate,” Abukasis said. “Being grateful for what they have and contributing to society as a whole will always give hope for a better tomorrow.” If you’d like to donate to the Abukasis charity, you can do so by e-transfer to mayaabukasis@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.