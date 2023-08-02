dan laxer
FYi
A Caribbean festival is coming to the West Island.
The first edition of Island Fête, an initiative of Overture With the Arts (OWTA), a one-day event celebrating Caribbean food and culture, and Black art, will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.
It’s a free event that promises to be “the highlight of the Labour Day weekend.”
It is the first of its kind in Pierrefonds, says Akilah Newton, Executive Director of OWTA, which recently marked its 13th year. “The West Island has a large Caribbean population,” Newton tells The Suburban. “It’s about time we get to celebrate Caribbean culture in our own backyard.”
The announcement of Island Fête comes just weeks after the announcement that this year’s Carifiesta, Montreal’s annual Caribbean carnival, has been cancelled. Island Fête is not meant to replace Carifiesta, but to add to the wider celebration of the Caribbean culture. “When I learned that Carifiesta was cancelled, I was in complete shock,” said Newton. “It’s a staple in Montreal. My first memory of the event is attending with my family in the early 90’s. It’s such a blow to the Black community.”
Producing a festival of this kind has always been a goal for OWTA, Newton said. “There are several Caribbean events and festivals held outdoors in downtown Montreal, so we decided to bring that the same energy and excitement to the West Island.”
Island Fête will be hosted by Montreal’s own Malik Shaheed and Miss Trish, two of the community’s busiest celebrities, and will go on rain or shine. It will be held at The Patch at 13665 Pierrefonds Blvd Pierrefonds, and is being put on in conjunction with Tasty Touch, the Montreal catering company that specializes in Caribbean and international cuisine. There will be food from four other local Caribbean caterers, shopping opportunities from local BIPOC-owned business, and music, of course, from such artists as the Juno Award-winning Mikey Dangerous, and Jab Djab, whose music has been featured on Murder She Wrote and Ugly Betty, and in the star-studded film Thin Ice from 2011.
All funds raised will help OWTA continue to offer its free and low-cost art programs.
