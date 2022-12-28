DAN LAXER FYi
During the 17th century plague in London William Shakespeare churned out King Lear, Macbeth, and Antony and Cleopatra. During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, while most of us were baking sour dough bread or bingeing Netflix, McGill professor Terence Coderre wrote a Science Fiction trilogy. The Dorval resident is a Professor of Medicine, and the Harold Griffith Chair in Anesthesia Research. Aside from scientific essays and high school creative writing, he had never written fiction.
His wife, author Ann Birdgenaw, was working on her own Science Fiction series called Black Hole Radio. She reached a bit of a snag, and asked Coderre for some help. She needed an acronym for BUG. Coderre came up with “Bipedal Unibodied Golems” for the story of a planet populated by a civilization of human-sized insects. But eventually she decided that Coderre’s ideas were too advanced for her audience; she writes for readers of 8 to 11 years of age. “So she said, ‘Well, why don’t you write the backstory,’” Coderre recounts.
He got started on what would eventually become The Antunite Chronicles, the first two installments of which provide the backstory to his wife’s series: an allegory of the human condition in which insects are transported to another planet through a wormhole. The third book takes off in its own direction.
The trilogy uses what Coderre calls “insectism,” actually a humanistic philosophy, exploring the themes of altruism versus aggression, xenophobia, racism, and slavery, against the backdrop of a devastating environmental crisis. The insects’ traditionally cooperative nature breaks down under pressure, the way human societies might. “A story of survival and friendship,” Coderre explains, “becomes taken over by war.”
Coderre suggests the series would be categorized as Young Adult (YA) fiction. “I think adults would enjoy it. But it’s kind of targeted at young adults, which is basically aged 13 to 18,” Coderre says. “Basically because the premise of it all is a little bit juvenile,” he admits. “The name of the planet is called ‘Pooponic,’ which was something my wife came up with, and then I had to actually create a reason why it was called Pooponic; they (the insects) use their feces as fertilizer for a hydroponic system that they developed to grow fungi that they could survive on.”
Coderre wrote the series under the name Terry Birdgenaw, adopting his wife’s name to differentiate from his work as a scientist. For her part, Ann is the head librarian at Solomon Schechter Academy.
Originally from Ottawa, Coderre moved to Montreal to pursue graduate studies. He ultimately ended up on the West Island, living in Lachine and Pointe-Claire before settling in Dorval.
The Antunite Chronicals has received favourable reviews, with the newest installment, Antunites Unite, winning the Gold Book Award from Literary Titan.
Birdgenaw’s Black Hole Radio is published by DartFrog Books, while Coderre’s series is self-published. Both series’ are available on Amazon and at Indigo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.