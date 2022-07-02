West Island company provides combat training to the air forces of Canada, Germany, and the USA

Jack Silverstone
FYi
Heading west on the Trans-Canada highway a little before the Sources Blvd. exit you may notice a sign that reads “Top Aces.” If it reminds you of the Tom Cruise film, Top Gun, you would be on the right track, for a great Canadian aviation success story resides there.
Founded in 2000 by a group of former Canadian Air Force pilots, Top Aces is now one of the Western world’s premier companies providing combat training to the air forces of Canada, Germany, and the USA. Starting with a few ex-Luftwaffe Alpha trainer jets, the company was able to provide cost-effective training services to Canada’s air force as well as to the air combat arms of other countries and it has grown from there. “Canada has built a world leader in advanced tactical airborne training that’s now being exported around the world. It’s worth recognizing and being proud of,” said Paul Bouchard, Chief Executive Officer of Top Aces Inc.
Top Aces recently became the first private company to employ retired F-16 fighters as aggressors for fighter pilot combat practice, sourcing the jets from the Israel Air Force. These early-model, American-built F-16 aircraft were first delivered to Israel starting in 1980. The earliest models were finally withdrawn from active service in 2015. The first four of these retired aircraft were delivered to Top Aces last year. Further acquisition of some 25 more F-16’s is underway.
Flying from a base in Arizona, these aging, but still potent airframes, are being upgraded with new electronic systems. In the hands of experienced Top Aces civilian contractor pilots, they will be flown in the role of enemy aircraft helping to train US fighter pilots in the art of aerial combat.
Top Aces employs even older airplanes such as the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, which dates back to era of the Vietnam war. These were also procured from retired Israel Air Force inventory and like their sleeker F-16 successors, are finding new life in the adversary role. In their two-seat version they are used not only for combat practice, but for advanced pilot training. Top Aces aircraft work as well with the army and at sea with naval forces in various simulation combat roles.
The company also operates Bombardier Learjet 35 aircraft. These business jets, which, in their heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s, were often viewed as the ultimate status symbol for the rich and famous, also come in a military configuration. Top Aces puts them to work doing everything from electronic warfare simulations to target towing.
With the growing demand for highly skilled civilian contractors to provide cost effective combat training as simulated adversaries for military aviation, Montreal’s Top Aces is responding very effectively.
It’s fair to say that for Top Aces, the sky is the limit.
