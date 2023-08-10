Wellness getaways

We could all use a little R&R — time where we can collect our thoughts and put our energy into our own wellbeing. For several years, and especially since the pandemic, more and more people are attending wellness retreat getaways that centre around self-care, exercise, relaxation, and general good health to give themselves a much-needed break from the stresses of everyday life.
Marcy Beraznik is the founder of The Wellness Weekend, and she said she wanted some nostalgia when she created this unique getaway. “I started this because I wanted to go back to sleepaway camp,” she admitted.
This year’s Wellness Weekend is taking place September 8-10 at Camp B'nai B'rith of Montreal, where attendees will get to enjoy things from a traditional summer camp (campfire singalongs, canoeing, paddle boating, sailing, swimming, archery, pickleball, tennis, and more) as well as adult-friendly activities like “late-night shenanigans.” She said, “My kids did sleepaway camp every summer and I would’ve packed myself in their bags if I could have. This is the adult version of that.” There will be fitness classes along with writing, art, and nutrition workshops, “All of which are being given by experts in their field.”
Wellness retreats aren’t anything new. In fact, for many years, resorts and hotels have hosted themed getaways for adults that centre around everything from mental health wellness to cooking, yoga, hiking, and more. It’s a chance for people to disconnect from the real world, take a break from serving others, and put the attention on themselves for once. Also, many of them are all-inclusive, meaning that all of the expenses (food, drink, and accommodations) are included in the price. That way, there’s no worrying about added expenses along the way.
But perhaps the main reason people sign up for a weekend retreat is because they’re looking for comradery — people who share in the same interests and ideals as they do. Guests meet people they can have fun and make real memories with. “Everybody is looking to be with a community,” Beraznik said. “It’s not just about going on vacation — a big part of this is that you get to meet new people. You sing together at a campfire, and you talk about your hopes and your dreams. And you also get to feel like you’re a kid again, especially from a camp perspective. You’re not camping and doing all the work, but it still has that rustic feel to be outdoors in nature and really enjoy the things you did when you were a kid.”
In addition to the “me” time, wonderful friendships can be discovered at these retreats. It’s one of the reasons they’ve resonated so well with travelers. Beraznik said these vacations can expose to you to a whole new social group of people that you may not have otherwise met. “We’ve had all kinds of people at our weekend, from a woman who had just finished chemotherapy and was recovering from brain cancer who simply read a book, did a little bit of art, and was recovering, to a couple who came to our event because they were looking for a new spark,” she explained. “We even had a mother of 10-year-old triplets, and this was her first vacation in a decade. Anyone can benefit from these vacations.”
In the end, these types of trips are all about making you feel good about yourself, inside and out. “It’s whatever wellness is to you,” Beraznik said. “You can come and do as little or as many activities as you want. If you want to sit by the lake the entire weekend and read a book, you can do that. Or you can sign up for every activity and workshop they’re offering. It’s really up to you.”
